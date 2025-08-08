Sindh Minister highlights Thar coal contribution in Pakistan’s energy security

KARACHI – Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh’s Minister for Energy, Planning & Development, has appreciated the contributions of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) for its progressive mining operations and commitment to inclusive development through the Thar Foundation.

He visited Thar Block II along with Dost Muhammad Rahimoon (Advisor to CM for Environment & Climate Change), MNA Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, MPA Faqir Sher Muhammad Bilalani, MNA Dr. Ramesh Kumar and others.

The delegation was briefed on the strategic role of indigenous Thar coal in Pakistan’s energy mix and the consistent support of Sindh in the development of Thar Block II. It was highlighted that SECMC has initiated its Phase III mine expansion to increase capacity from 7.6 million to 11.4 million tons per annum, which will energise 4.5 million households daily.

Currently, 94% of the Company’s workforce is from Sindh, with 60% belonging to the Thar region. In addition, more than 2000 youth have received industry-relevant vocational training to improve their livelihood opportunities.

The Minister also inaugurated an EV charging station for 70-ton electric trucks, inducted into SECMC’s dumper fleet on a pilot basis. SECMC is aiming to reduce fuel costs and improve operational efficiency.

Nasir Shah launched the second phase of Thar Foundation’s Hospital in Islamkot, with a 50-bed Mother and Child Unit under construction. He praised the hospital’s OPD, mobile units and specialist clinic facilities. Since its inception, Thar Foundation has delivered free healthcare to over 370,000 patients through seven operational facilities.

Amir Iqbal – CEO of SECMC, shared that, “It was a privilege to host the Energy Minister and his delegation at Thar Block II, where they witnessed firsthand our safe and reliable mining operations. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to the Government of Sindh for its consistent support in the development of Thar Block II, which has enhanced Pakistan’s energy security and promoted inclusive development in the region. Guided by our vision, we remain committed to energising Pakistan’s future by leading the way as a world-class, sustainable mining company.”