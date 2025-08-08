33 Khwarij killed as Pakistan foils major Militant incursion from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani armed forces prevented large-scale infiltration attempt by heavily armed group of Khwarij militants linked to Indian-backed militant outfit Fitna al Khwaraj.

The operation took place near Sambaza in Zhob District, near Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed.

According to the military’s media wing, Pakistani troops swiftly engaged militants with precision and courage, resulting in elimination of 33 militants. A large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also seized during the operation.

After initial encounter, security forces launched thorough clearance operation to ensure that no militants remained in the area.

ISPR stressed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to defending its borders and eliminating Indian-sponsored terrorism within its territory. This successful operation sends a clear warning that any attempts to destabilize Pakistan’s security will be met with strong and decisive action.