KMC to give alternate business places to shopkeepers against razed shops: Mayor

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Thursday said that they want to give alternate business places to all tenants of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) including the shopkeepers of Light House Lunda Bazar, whose shops were removed in the anti-encroachments actions. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Light House Traders Association, which was led by its President Hakeem Shah, who called on the Mayor at his office.

He said that a team comprising of KMC officers and members of Light House Traders Association would conduct joint survey of different areas to provide them with alternate place for business. Senior Director Land Anti-Encroachments Bashir Siddiqui and other officials concerned were also present in the meeting. The Mayor Karachi said that the rehabilitation of affected KMC tenants was carried out with good intentions as they also wanted to help these traders resume their business at some proper place so that they could be saved from financial problems.

He said that the encroachments were removed from city drains, parks and pavements to facilitate citizens. The members of delegation said that their shops were removed a year ago and they were facing hardships since then. They said that they support the steps of the Mayor for the betterment of the city and hope that they would soon get the alternate place for doing their business. Moreover, The Anti-Encroachments Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in compliance with the directives of the Supreme Court removed many encroachments during its action in Districts East, West and South.

The encroachments were removed around I.I Chundrigar Road, M.A Jinnah Road and in Gulshan Iqbal, Baldia Town, Dubai Chowk, Mir Karam Ali Talpur Road and Alfalah Market, said a statement on Thursday. All cabins, stalls, push-carts, patharas, puncture shops, hotels, furniture, animal-cages and other encroachments were removed from pavements and greenbelts.

Mayor Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Waseem Akhter along with foreign delegates will inaugurate the 2nd International Consumer Product Fair (ICPF-2019) on November 22, at around 3 pm in the Expo Centre here.

The three-day event is scheduled to be held from November 22 to 24, incorporates the sectors of fashion jewelry, beauty & fitness, shoes & bags, household, toys & baby products, food, stationery & education, office supplies & furniture, said a spokesman for the event on Thursday.