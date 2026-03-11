Sindh govt hailed for WAW Act implementation

After years of sustained advocacy, engagement, and lobbying by civil society, in collaboration with governmental institutions such as the Sindh Human Rights Commission, Sindh Labour Department, Sindh Wage Commission, and Sindh Women Development Department, the Government of Sindh has officially approved the Rules of Business (RoBs) for the Sindh Women Agricultural Workers Act (WAWA) 2019, marking a historic milestone for rural women in Sindh.

Awaz Foundation Pakistan, together with local and international partners like National Advocacy for Rights of Innocent (NARI) Foundation, Brot für die Welt (Bread for the World), and Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA), has been actively working to ensure the operationalization of this law.

This achievement is the culmination of years of persistent efforts to highlight the struggles of women agricultural workers, who have for decades faced unequal wages, exploitation, and limited recognition of their work. The approval of the RoBs represents not just a legal milestone but a critical step in translating policy into tangible protections and opportunities for women across Sindh. “This is a landmark step towards the socio-economic empowerment of rural women folk in Sindh Province,” said Mr. Zia ur Rehman, Chief Executive of AwazCDS-Pakistan.