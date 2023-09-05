KARACHI – The Sindh caretaker government announced a holiday on September 7 (Thursday) in connection with Chehlum of Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain (RA).

The provincial authorities also announced the closure of all private and government schools on September 7 in the region. The steering committee of School education department decided on a holiday after the meeting.

Security has been beefed up in Sindh, and parts of the country while a stern plan has formed for the mourning processions and Majalis to be held across the province on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Thousands of security personnel will be deployed for the security of Majalis, and central mourning processions in the provincial capital, and all available resources will be utilized in security arrangements.

The government directed to ensure the best security arrangements for all mourning processions and Majalis and said that additional personnel should be deployed for the security of sensitive location.

Mourning processions will be taken out across Pakistan on September 7 to commemorate the martyrs of Karbala.

Shiite Muslims observe Chehlum 40 days after the Day of Ashura to pay homage to martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions.