ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court sets aside controversial detention of former chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi who was held under the Maintainance of Public Order.

At the outset of the hearing on Tuesday, the counsel of Imran Khan’s close aide was asked to read out the arrest order under MPO. The lawyer argued that the Elahi is not a threat to public law and order since he had been incarcerated for the last three months.

He maintained that his client has not issued a single statement in the last three months, let alone address a rally in capital.

On Monday, Lahore High Court (LHC) issued a show-cause notice to Islamabad Inspector General (IG) Akbar Nasir Khan for contempt of court for arresting Chaudhry Parvez Elahi under 3-Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and directed top cop to appear in person on September 8.

Elahi was last arrested by Islamabad police after Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the NAB to release the seasoned politician.

Earlier in June this year, Elahi was detained 1 outside his residence in a corruption case over embezzlement of development funds, and he remained behind bars on various charges since then. He got relief from courts but was rearrested each time.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…