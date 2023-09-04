LAHORE – The caretaker Punjab government has announced a public holiday on September 7 on account of the annual Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh Syed Ali Hajwari (RA) in Lahore.

Interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi made the announcement during a visit to the shrine, saying the three-day celebrations will begin tomorrow (Tuesday). He said efforts were being made to ensure better arrangements for the event.

He said a meeting was also held with the commissioner on langar khana [food distribution point] to ensure that everyone who is attending the Urs can eat. Naqvi said the Mehfil-e-Samaa will also be arranged.

He said the traffic plan has also been finalised for smooth flow of traffic during the Urs days.