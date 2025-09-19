Sindh deploys 100 Komatsu machines at Thar Coalfield

KARACHI – Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has deployed more than 100 Komatsu machines at the Thar Coalfield Block II project.

The achievement marks a new benchmark in Pakistan’s mining sector, highlighting the scale of operations and the strength of SECMC’s partnership with Jaffer Brothers (Pvt.) Limited (JBL), and Komatsu Limited.

The organisations also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise long-term cooperation. The Thar Coalfield Block II project is regarded as a key step towards reducing reliance on imported fuel and tapping into indigenous resources.

The project has already created thousands of jobs, spurred industrial activity, and contributed to Pakistan’s goal of energy self-sufficiency. The collaboration also emphasises sustainability, with initiatives focused on community uplift, environmental stewardship, and skill development for the people of Thar.

“Through this partnership, we are harnessing Pakistan’s own resources to power its future. Together with Komatsu and SECMC, Jaffer Brothers is proud to contribute to building a stronger, energy-secure Pakistan,” said Farid Haroon Jaffer, Chief Executive Officer, Jaffer Brothers (Pvt.) Limited.

“Our partnership reflects our commitment to energise Pakistan’s future by leading as a world-class, sustainable mining company. We share the core values of inclusive development, quality and safety, and can together create even greater impact for the progress of Pakistan and communities in Thar,’’ said Amir Iqbal, CEO, SECMC.

“It is a proud moment for Komatsu to witness the successful deployment of more than 100 of our mining & auxiliary machines at the Thar Coalfield Block II Project. This milestone demonstrates the trust our partners place in Komatsu’s technology, reliability, and global expertise, coupled with the product support provided by Jaffer Brothers”, said Tomomitsu Hoga, Managing Director, Komatsu Middle East FZE.

SECMC is leading the development and operation of Thar Coalfield Block II. At the same time, Jaffer Brothers, the authorised distributor of Komatsu in Pakistan since 1979, continues to provide product support and service excellence. Komatsu, a global leader in mining and construction machinery, has supplied advanced equipment that ensures safe, efficient, and sustainable operations.