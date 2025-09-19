BISP Cash Withdrawals to include New Bank Charges; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Update for Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) beneficiaries as the federal government moves to provide them with fully functional bank accounts for a smooth payment process.

BISP recipients will now be able to withdraw money from any commercial bank, though they have to pay a nominal bank charge of around Rs100-200 on each transaction. The announcement came during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation, chaired by Lamees Ali Talpur.

Officials briefed the committee on progress of opening ten million bank accounts for BISP beneficiaries, a target that has now been achieved. While these accounts are currently inactive, they will be activated as beneficiaries come to receive their payments.

BISP Latest Update

Deputy Governor State Bank confirmed that these accounts will provide all facilities available to regular bank accounts, including depositing money and receiving remittances. Officials further noted that no agents will be involved in the withdrawal process.

BISP Chairperson highlighted that digital payments will continue to be challenge for female beneficiaries. Currently, six banks are partnering with BISP, with efforts underway to integrate all banks into the One Link system.

BISP Secretary informed committee that Prime Minister tasked program with opening one crore accounts within four months, a target that has been successfully completed. The next phase, involving full digital transactions, is expected to be completed within six months. This initiative marks a significant step toward financial inclusion for millions of BISP beneficiaries across Pakistan.