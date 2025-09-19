Create AI Photo Edits on WhatsApp with Google’s Nano Banana; Your full guide here

LAHORE – AI-powered creativity by Gemini’s AI image generator Nano Banana is making waves across globe as users are creating and posting crazy snaps. Now, the whole creativity has arrived on messaging app WhatsApp.

The viral Nano Banana photo editor, known for transforming basic pics into cinematic and eye-catching visuals, is now accessible directly within WhatsApp.

The engine behind Nano Banana, Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash, has been embedded into WhatsApp bot, enabling high-quality edits with just a few taps. Users can send any photo along with a descriptive prompt, and the AI generates striking transformations—from viral fashion trends to 4K retro-style portraits.

Google’s Nano Banana X WhatsApp

While the exact pricing model is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest limited free access with premium features for more extensive use, mirroring Google’s usual approach.

The trend is getting hype in Pakistan where both Gemini app and Nano Banana sparked frenzy. Bringing it to WhatsApp, the country’s most-used messaging platform, it would be next level creativity.

Nano Banana Prompts

Google rolled Nano Banana (Gemini 2.5 Flash Image) lately, an AI model designed for highly precise image editing and generation. Within weeks of its release, over 500 million pics have been edited through the Gemini app alone.

Nano Banana excels at targeted edits and character consistency, enabling a wide range of applications:

From Interior to creating avaters, it got everything. Place furniture or decor into room pictures realistically. Visualize changes in hairstyles, aging, or other character features.

Transform basic snaps into artistic styles, including watercolor and other effects. Try clothing or products digitally with realistic fusion.

You can maintain character consistency across short AI-generated video clips.