Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir on Thursday chaired a high-leveled joint meeting of the Labour Department, Sindh Revenue Board, Finance Department and Workers Welfare Board. The caretaker CM was informed that Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has received Rs 6.3 billion on account of Workers Welfare Fund.

During the joint meeting, the officials informed the CM that Industry owners refrained to reimburse Rs 6.3 billion due to court cases. Whereas, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs 22 billion as workers welfare fund from industrial owners in Sindh and OGDCL has submitted Rs 2 billion to the FBR to work in Sindh, informed the caretaker CM. During the joint meeting SRB officials informed the CM that FBR has failed to transfer Rs 22billion despite repeated reminders. After viewing the grave concerns, Chief Minister Sindh has decided to write to caretaker Prime Minister for the recovery of recover Rs 22 billion from FBR.

Justice (Retd) MaqboolBaqar has assured to protect the rights of the workers of Sindh in every way. This is the money of the workers of Sindh. He said that the Rs22 billion will be collected from FBR and will be utilised on the laborer’s welfare.