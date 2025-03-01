Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah loses to National Chess Champion Mehak Maqbool

KARACHI – Mehak Maqbool proved her chess skills in a friendly match over Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday.

The young Chess player triumphed over Sindh CM in a friendly chess match, securing victory in just 15 moves. The match, held at CM’s residence, was organized to mark Mehak’s recent achievement as Pakistan’s Under-18 chess champion.

The young girl won the national title after dominating National Youth Chess Championship (NYCC) 2025. The event, organized by the Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) and Karpov Chess Club (KCC), serves as the official selection tournament for the national youth team.

Singer and philanthropist Shehzad Roy praised CM’s gesture of inviting young champion for the match, noting that despite CM Shah being an experienced chess player, Mehak’s skill and composure led her to victory. “The match ended quickly as Mehak remained calm and confident throughout,” Roy commented.

Roy highlighted significance of promoting chess among children, emphasizing its potential to reduce screen time and foster critical thinking. CM Shah also congratulated Mehak on her dual success in academics and chess, commending her dedication despite attending a government school.

Mehak’s victory at NYCC 2025 earned her spot among top players who will represent Pakistan in upcoming international chess competitions. The champions of the tournament included Mehak Maqbool, who claimed 1st place in the U-18 category, Yamna Siddiqui, who secured 2nd place in the U-14 category, and Alina Siddiqui, who earned 3rd place in U-12 category, all from the same school.