Sindh announce public holiday on April 4

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a holiday on April 4 on account of death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The provincial government has issued a notification in this regard. The holiday is preceded by the Eidul Fitr holidays which will end on April 2 in the province.

In a prestigious ceremony held at Aiwan-i-Sadr, President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday conferred the Nishan-e-Pakistan to the late former Prime Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto posthumously. His daughter, Sanam Bhutto, received the award on his behalf, marking a significant moment in history of the country.