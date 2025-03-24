AGL69.4▼ -4.19 (-0.06%)AIRLINK177.15▼ -2.46 (-0.01%)BOP11.38▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.94▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL9▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML45.05▼ -0.98 (-0.02%)DGKC132▼ -0.62 (0.00%)FCCL45.25▼ -1.37 (-0.03%)FFL16.32▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC139.11▼ -1.96 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.13▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.42▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)KOSM6.16▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)MLCF58.8▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)NBP76.55▼ -0.52 (-0.01%)OGDC217.49▼ -9.86 (-0.04%)PAEL45.81▼ -2.37 (-0.05%)PIBTL10.47▲ 0 (0.00%)PPL183.8▼ -7.58 (-0.04%)PRL37.3▼ -0.84 (-0.02%)PTC24.11▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL97.89▼ -2.07 (-0.02%)TELE7.85▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.8▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)TPLP11.09▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET23.28▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TRG70.11▲ 1.9 (0.03%)UNITY28.8▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)WTL1.38▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Sindh announce public holiday on April 4

Two School Holidays Announced For Next Week Full Details Here
KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a holiday on April 4 on account of death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The provincial government has issued a notification in this regard. The holiday is preceded by the Eidul Fitr holidays which will end on April 2 in the province.

In a prestigious ceremony held at Aiwan-i-Sadr, President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday conferred the Nishan-e-Pakistan to the late former Prime Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto posthumously. His daughter, Sanam Bhutto, received the award on his behalf, marking a significant moment in history of the country.

Our Correspondent

