FIA lodges money laundering case against suspect in Mustafa Amir murder case

KARACHI – The Federation Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday lodged a money laundering case against Armaghan, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case.

The investigations unveiled that Armaghan had been running illegal call centers since 2018, generating a monthly illicit income of $300,000 to $500,000, which was then transferred into cryptocurrency.

The FIA further revealed that the suspect was also involved in selling cryptocurrency through various companies.

As part of the money laundering probe, the authorities froze eight luxury vehicles that were allegedly purchased using proceeds from the sale of cryptocurrency.

Earlier this month, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the Mustafa Aamir murder case.

The Standing Committee on Interior directed the FIA to conduct an investigation. It also directed the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to investigate the Mustafa Aamir murder case.

The NA body formed a subcommittee comprising former federal minister Abdul Qadir Patel, MNAs Agha Rafiullah, Nabeel Gabol and Khawaja Izharul Hassan from the MQM-P to probe the matter.

The committee also summoned the Sindh Inspector General of Police (IG) for the next meeting regarding the case.