Actor Asad Haroon opens up about legal case against fellow actress Nazish Jahangir

Pakistani showbiz actor Asad Haroon has opened up about the ongoing legal case against fellow actress Nazish Jahangir.

The dispute between Nazish Jahangir and Asad Haroon became a hot topic on social media and television channels.

Asad Haroon accused Nazish Jahangir of financial fraud.

On the other hand, Nazish Jahangir also took legal action against Asad Haroon and denied the allegations made against her.

In a recent interview, Asad Haroon provided insights into the court proceedings and the nature of the case. Discussing the matter, he stated:
“Arrest warrants were issued against Nazish for fraud, verbal abuse, and issuing threats. She appeared in court with her lawyer, threatened me, and behaved aggressively like a gangster. Outside the court today, we confronted her because she used offensive language against my mother.”

YouTube video

 

The actor revealed that they first met while working together on their debut telefilm which led to a friendship and a foundation of trust. He further claimed. “I helped Nazish during her difficult times and entrusted her with PKR 2.5 million for a project, but she misappropriated the money,”.

Asad Haroon also alleged that Nazish took possession of his car and refused to return it.

“She deceived me. I tried to resolve the matter peacefully for six months but instead she blackmailed me and even orchestrated an attack against me. Now, I am pursuing legal action,”  he added.

Web Desk Staff

Recomended

