The Israeli military said on Sunday that Houthis had seized a cargo ship in the Red Sea as it was sailing from Turkey to India, calling this “a very grave incident on a global level.”

In a social media post, the military added that the vessel, which it did not name, was not Israeli-owned and had no Israelis among its crew. Earlier, Yahya Sarea, a spokesman for the Iran-backed Houthis, said that the group would target all ships owned or operated by Israeli companies.—Agencies