Tariq Saeed Peshawar

A most wanted militant commander was among the four terrorists mowed down by the Security Forces in an Intelligence Based Operation in the North Waziristan tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday late night.

The Pakistan Army led Security Forces conducted the IBO in the general area of Khaisoor, North Waziristan tribal district, on the reported presence of terrorists in the area. During the shoot-out the forces gunned down four insurgents including a High-Value Target and terrorists ring leader Ibrahim involved in several terrorist activities.

The forces also seized weapons, ammunition and explosives from the terrorists. The killed terrorists were wanted by the forces in number of anti-state activities including attacks on the forces as well as civilians.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which 4 terrorists were gunned down that includes a High Value Target, Terrorist ring leader Ibrahim alias Musa, who was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies”. Says an Inter-Services Public Relations communiqué adding weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

It said the Sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.