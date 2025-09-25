Sheikh Saleh Al Humaid: Who is Saudi Arabia’s New Grand Mufti?

MECCA – Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah Al Humaid has been appointed Saudi Arabia’s new Grand Mufti and head of the Senior Council of Scholars by King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Dr Humaid succeeds late Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, who passed away after more than 2 decades of service in Kingdom’s religious leadership, leaving an unparalleled legacy as one of most influential Islamic scholars.

Dr. Al Humaid is highly respected religious authority who served as Imam and Khateeb of Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah, delivering sermons that resonate with millions of Muslims around the globe. He also leads the prestigious Hajj sermon at Masjid Namira in Arafat, a role reserved for the most esteemed figures in Islamic scholarship.

BREAKING: Sources told Inside the Haramain that Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Humaid has been appointed Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Head of the Senior Council of Scholars by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Royal Court will announce imminently pic.twitter.com/K4NBFiz7CZ — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) September 24, 2025

His influence extends far beyond religious leadership as Al Humaid played key role in governance, serving as member of Majlis Al Shura since the 1990s, including period as its Speaker. He also chairs the International Islamic Fiqh Academy in Jeddah and holds a seat at the Arabic Language Academy, cementing his status as a leading figure in Islamic thought and education.

An accomplished scholar, Dr. Al Humaid earned Bachelor’s degree in Sharia from Umm Al-Qura University in 1395 AH, a Master’s degree in 1396 AH, and a PhD in Fiqh and its principles. Over his distinguished career, he has held pivotal government positions, including President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques (1421 AH), Chairman of the Shura Council (1422–1430 AH), and President of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Dr. Al Humaid’s contributions to Islamic scholarship have been recognized globally, including receiving prestigious King Faisal International Prize for Service to Islam in 2016. His appointment marks a monumental shift in Saudi Arabia’s religious leadership, stepping into the shoes of Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, whose guidance shaped the Kingdom’s Islamic discourse for more than a quarter of a century.

With this historic appointment, Dr. Al Humaid is poised to influence the religious, social, and political landscape of Saudi Arabia, carrying forward a legacy of profound scholarship while ushering in a new era of Islamic leadership.