RAWALPINDI – The Evacuee Trust Property Board on Thursday sealed Lal Haveli, the residence of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Rawalpindi.

The board conducted an operation early in the morning while officials of Punjab police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were also presented on occasion.

Deputy Administrator of the board Asif Khan said that Sheikh Rashid and his brother have illegally occupied the property as they failed to produce any authentic documents related to Lal Haveli.

He told media that Lal Haveli has been completely sealed as it falls under original D158 unit. He added that the board chairman issued the order for sealing the property as the documents presented by Sheikh Rashid and his brother were unacceptable. Security officials have been deployed outside the property.

Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, nephew of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, has decided to challenge the move to seal Lal Haveli in the Lahore High Court.