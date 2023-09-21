ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Thursday imposed a fine on a lawyer for wasting time and misleading the Supreme Court in a case.

Justice Isa, who took oath as top judge of Pakistan last week to replace former CJP Umar Ata Bandial, was hearing a case related to a property dispute when he pointed out that the petitioner’s lawyer was misleading court.

He remarked that the lawyer instead of discussing the relevant documents wasted court time. CJP Isa imposed a fine of Rs5,000 on the lawyer and ordered him submit a receipt in court after depositing the amount in any charity organisation.

The newly-appointed CJP made the headlines when he and his fellow judges okayed the live coverage of courtroom proceedings in the case related to limiting the powers of the headline.

It was for the first time in the history of Pakistan that hearing of a case was live streamed. During the hearing, CJP Isa on multiple occasion pointed out that court time should not be wasted as it is the public who pay for it.