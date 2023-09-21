OTTAWA – Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Duneke, a Sikh leader campaigning for Khalistan, was shot dead in Winnipeg, Canada.

Singh was wanted to the Indian government as the an Indian agency, NIA, had issued warrants against him.

The killing comes days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year.

Trudeau said in parliament on Monday that Canadian intelligence agencies have found a “credible” link between his death and the Indian state.

The prime minister said he had raised the issue of Najjar’s killing with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recent G20 summit in New Delhi.

“Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” he told lawmakers.

“It is contrary to the fundamental rules by which free, open and democratic societies conduct themselves.”

On Monday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told media that an Indian diplomat, Pavan Kumar Rai, had been expelled over the case.

Mr Nijjar was shot dead in his vehicle by two masked men on June 18 in the busy car park outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, a city in British Colombia.

Later, India expelled a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move.

A day earlier, the Canadian government has issued a travel advisory, asking its citizen to exercise a high degree of caution in India due to the threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country.