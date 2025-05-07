AGL48.85▼ -4.35 (-0.08%)AIRLINK144.6▼ -8.72 (-0.06%)BOP9.27▼ -0.52 (-0.05%)CNERGY6.63▼ -0.46 (-0.06%)DCL9.99▼ -0.47 (-0.04%)DFML32.29▼ -2.73 (-0.08%)DGKC133.5▼ -2.49 (-0.02%)FCCL42.85▼ -1.19 (-0.03%)FFL13.9▼ -0.73 (-0.05%)HUBC130.45▼ -3.02 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.55▼ -0.3 (-0.02%)KEL4.3▼ -0.08 (-0.02%)KOSM5.05▼ -0.37 (-0.07%)MLCF69.7▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)NBP83.07▼ -1.25 (-0.01%)OGDC199▼ -3.93 (-0.02%)PAEL41.8▼ -1.3 (-0.03%)PIBTL8.25▼ -0.57 (-0.06%)PPL147.85▼ -3.95 (-0.03%)PRL27.8▼ -1.72 (-0.06%)PTC19.1▼ -1.29 (-0.06%)SEARL77.1▼ -4.41 (-0.05%)TELE6.62▼ -0.39 (-0.06%)TOMCL29.4▼ -1.75 (-0.06%)TPLP7.85▼ -0.47 (-0.06%)TREET18.9▼ -1 (-0.05%)TRG61.5▼ -2.58 (-0.04%)UNITY25▼ -1.17 (-0.04%)WTL1.23▼ -0.1 (-0.08%)

Sharjeel Memon, ADB deleg discussRed line BRT issues

Sharjeel Memon Adb Deleg Discussred Line Brt Issues
A high-level, seven-member delegation from the Asian Development Bank called on Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in Karachi.

The meeting covered the current status of the Red Line BRT project, technical challenges, the performance of consultants, and other key issues.

On this occasion, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, gave the delegation a detailed briefing on the challenges faced by the Red Line BRT project.

During the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to completing the Red Line BRT project on time and successfully.

Speaking during the meeting, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Red Line BRT project passes through a densely populated urban area, where the relocation of utilities poses a significant challenge.

He emphasized that the project is of great importance, as five major universities are located along its route, benefiting millions of citizens.

He added that work was halted for nine months during the caretaker government, which impacted the project’s progress.

He added that the goal of successful initiatives like the Pink Bus Service is to enhance travel facilities for citizens.

 

