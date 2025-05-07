Governor discusses regional situation with Arab diplomats

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori held separate meetings with the Consul Generals of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Sultanate of Oman at the Governor House.

During the meetings, discussions were held on bilateral relations, matters of mutual interest, and the evolving regional situation.Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori apprised the dignitaries of Pakistan’s position in light of the recent Pahalgam incident, emphasizing that Pakistan strongly condemns all forms of terrorism and has made unparalleled sacrifices in combating it.

He said that the baseless accusations leveled by India are without evidence and are completely rejected.Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori stressed the need for an impartial, transparent, and international investigation into the incident to uncover the truth.

He appreciated the constructive role of brotherly Islamic countries and underscored the importance of joint efforts to promote regional peace and stability.