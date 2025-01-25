Sharjah hosts three-day international medical show

A hub of modern knowledge and future opportunities

The emirate of Sharjah recently witnessed the grand three-day International Medicine and Pharmacy Conference that brought together participants from 30 countries and 120 leading medical companies. Organized under the banner of Almatia Investment, the event served as a significant platform for medical students, professionals, and experts to exchange knowledge, network, and explore advancements in the field of medicine and pharmacy.

The event was inaugurated by *His Highness Sheikh Awad bin Mohammed bin Sheikh Mejren*, a distinguished member of the royal family. Speaking to the media, His Highness praised the efforts behind organizing such a mega event and emphasized its importance in advancing the medical sector.

“This conference has provided students with an excellent opportunity to acquire modern knowledge, practical experience, and engage in professional networking through the various stalls set up by leading medical companies,” he remarked during his address.

*Organizers’ Vision for Growth*

The conference’s success was celebrated by its organizers, *His Excellency Dr. Juma Madani* and *Her Excellency Munira Alblooshi*, who expressed their gratitude to all participants. They pledged to make next year’s event even grander, promising new and innovative ways to engage the medical community and facilitate global collaboration.

*Empowering Students and Professionals*

The conference was particularly lauded for providing a unique platform to students and young professionals. It offered them a chance to explore the latest advancements in medical science, acquire hands-on training, and build professional connections with global experts.

“The event has set a benchmark for future medical gatherings, not only for the knowledge it provided but also for fostering collaboration and innovation in the healthcare sector,” shared one of the participants during a vox pop.

*Almatia Investment’s Commitment*

This international conference reflects Almatia Investment’s unwavering commitment to advancing the medical field and fostering a collaborative environment for innovation and education. Expectations are high for next year’s event, with participants looking forward to even greater success and more impactful initiatives.