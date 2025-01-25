Will Punjab schools get Shab-e-Meraj holiday on Jan 28? Details inside

LAHORE – Muslims in Pakistan and across the globe observe Shab-e-Meraj on 27th night of Islamic month of Rajab with religious devotion and reverence to remember the miraculous journey of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The night recalls the mystical journey of Prophet Muhammad who traveled from the Kaaba to Masjid al-Aqsa where he led prayers. The Messenger then ascended to the heavens on the heavenly animal named ‘al-Buraq’ where he met Almighty and received instructions.

Every year, followers remember the blessed night with great significance as many offer special prayers, reciting the Quran, while others observe fasting.

Holiday for Schools in Sindh

The Sindh government has announced a holiday on January 28 Tuesday for government and private educational institutions on account of Shab-e-Meraj.

A notification issued by the provincial authorities confirmed that all public and private schools and colleges across region will remain closed on the day in connection with the religious celebrations.

What about Punjab?

The Punjab government has so far not issued any notification for holiday for the educational institutions on account of Shab-e-Meraj.

It is expected that the provincial government will not declare any holiday on Jan 28 in the province. Stay tuned with Pakistan Observer to get updates if there is any holiday announced on account of Shab-e-Meraj.