Shakib Al Hasan in trouble as court orders to seize his assets in Bangladesh

DHAKA – Former Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan’s troubles increased after a local court ordered to seize his assets in the country.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ziaduddin Rahman passed the order to seize the assets of Shakib Al-Hasan, who is also member of the Awami League—the party of fugitive former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in case related to cheque bounce.

In 2016, Shakib established a crab farm in Satkhira, Bangladesh, which had been inactive since 2021. The cheques in question were issued to pay back a loan taken by Shakib’s company from the bank but the cheques bounced due to insufficient funds.

The local media reported that in October 2024, Bangladesh Bank issued a legal notice regarding the bounced cheques, and later, on December 24, a case was filed against Shakib and three other officials of his company.

Subsequently, the court ordered Shakib to appear on January 19 after an initial hearing on December 18 last year, but the cricketer failed to appear.

In January, the court issued an arrest warrant for Shakib in connection with the case.

It may be mentioned here that Shakib Al Hasan is currently outside Bangladesh due to death threats following political unrest and his affiliation with the Awami League.

He is also named in a case related to the killing of a young man during government protests last year.