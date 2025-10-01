New Machine Readable Passport fee in Pakistan – October 2025 Update

ISLAMABAD – The Directorate General of Immigration and Passport is the competent authority to issued new machine readable passports to ordinary citizens of Pakistan subject to completion of all requirements.

Every citizen of Pakistan is entitled to passport for traveling abroad as it provide them protection while residing in foreign countries through the embassies of the country.

Accordingly, the holder of a valid Pakistan passport, when in a foreign country, is entitled to the protection of diplomatic and consular representative of Pakistan in that country.

Furthermore, passport is the only document that confirms the identity of the citizen abroad of Pakistan, as well as, realizes his/her right to exit from the country and entry into the country.

Documents Required for Ordinary Passport

For acquiring passport for the first time, the applicant can visit the relevant Passport Office or Foreign Mission along with the required documents. Following are the required documents for obtaining passport first time:

Evidencing proof of prescribed passport fee payment, through Original Bank Paid Fee Challan (receipt) or e-Payment Confirmation Detail (Receipt/SMS/Email along with PSID No.)

Original Valid CNIC/NICOP with a photocopy.

NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the concerned department in case of government, semi-government or autonomous body employees.

Foreign Passport along with its photocopy, (for Dual-Nationals only).

Passport Fee for October 2025

Under the latest schedule, the fee for a 36-page passport is Rs4,500 for five years and Rs6,700 for ten years under the normal category, while urgent processing will cost Rs7,500 and Rs11,200 respectively.

For a 72-page passport, the normal fee is set at Rs8,200 for five years and Rs12,400 for ten years, with urgent fees fixed at Rs13,500 and Rs20,200. Similarly, a 100-page passport will cost Rs9,000 for five years and Rs13,500 for ten years under the normal category, whereas urgent issuance will be charged at Rs18,000 and Rs27,000 respectively.