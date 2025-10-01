ATP finals 2025 offers highest prize money in tennis history

ROME – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has announced highest prize money in history of tennis for the upcoming ATP Finals, scheduled to be held in Italy from November 9 to 16.

The organizers said that the singles champion who remains unbeaten throughout the tournament will receive $5.71 million, the highest payout in the event’s history.

This amount also surpasses the prize money awarded at this year’s US Open men’s and women’s singles events.

For comparison, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka earned $5 million each for winning the US Open titles earlier this year.

Last year, Italian star Jannik Sinner claimed $4.81 million for going unbeaten at the ATP Finals.

The total prize pool for the ATP Finals has been set at $15.5 million, marking a new milestone in professional tennis.

Organizers have also announced record prize money for doubles, with unbeaten pairs set to receive $959,300.

Top players including Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have already secured their spots in the season-ending championship, which is considered one of the most prestigious events on the ATP calendar.