PESHAWAR- Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has questioned the match-finishing qualities of Pakistan incumbent skipper Babar Azam in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

“Everyone expects Babar Azam to contribute 50-60 runs to the scoreboard. On the other hand, Virat and KL Rahul not only score runs but also ensure that they remain at the crease until the end to help India secure victory,” said Afridi while talking on a local private TV.

The former all-rounder was of the view that when the national team skipper is at the crease, fans and experts alike thought him of making significant contribution to the team’s total.

“We feel it quite difficult to explain to the fans of Babar Azam what the team expect from a player. He is a great player but maintaining that level is a challenging task,” he further said.

Shahid Afridi said that while Babar is undoubtedly a talented player, his ability to finish matches and anchor the innings has come into question.