LAHORE- Renowned cricketer Shoaib Malik recently shared an endearing father-son fitness moment with his fans and followers.

Taking to X, Malik posted a video clip featuring his son Izhaan Mirza Malik actively engaging in a fitness routine under the guidance of a trainer. The heartwarming video showcases the dedication and enthusiasm of his young son, highlighting their shared commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

Accompanying the video, Shoaib Malik expressed his pride and affection, writing, “Fitness runs in the family. Like father, like son ❤️.”

Like father, like son ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WNaurlybF5 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) November 1, 2023

The post resonated with fans, celebrating the bond between the cricketer and his son as they pursue their fitness journey together.

The video serves as a testament to the values of health and wellness that Shoaib Malik is instilling in the younger generation, and it underscores the importance of setting positive examples within the family. Malik’s tweet garnered attention and admiration from his fans, who lauded the heartwarming display of father-son fitness camaraderie.