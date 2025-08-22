Shaheens clinch last-ball thriller to reach Top End T20 Series Semis

DARWIN – Faisal Akram kept his nerves to help Pakistan Shaheens beat Nepal in a last-ball thriller in Darwin on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Top End T20 Series.

Knockout matches will take place on Sunday, August 24.

Chasing a 145-run target for victory, Nepal were on course to cross the finish line when they took 17 runs off Mohammad Salman’s third over, the 16th of the innings. Requiring 37 runs from four overs, Mohammad Wasim Jr conceded 10 runs each in the 17th and 19th overs, while Faisal gave away nine runs in the 18th.

Needing eight runs from the final over, Faisal conceded only six to help Shaheens secure victory by one run.

Faisal, who is the joint highest wicket-taker in the event with 14 scalps, ended with figures of two for 29. Fast bowler Wasim also claimed two wickets.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan Shaheens lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 74 for seven in 12.3 overs when captain Irfan Khan was joined by Mohammad Wasim Jr. The pair put together a crucial 40-run partnership to help Shaheens post 144 for nine in their allotted 20 overs.

Coming in at number nine, Wasim scored 23 off 22 balls, including two fours and a six. Before him, Abdul Samad contributed 26 off 25 balls, hitting one four and one six. Irfan Khan top-scored for Shaheens with an unbeaten 42 off 26 balls.

For Nepal, Sompal Kami was the most successful bowler, returning three for 30, while Dipendra Singh Airee and Nandan Yadav picked up two wickets apiece.

Result: Pakistan Shaheens beat Nepal by one run

Pakistan Shaheens: 144-9 (Irfan Khan 42 not out, Abdul Samad 26, Mohammad Wasim Jr 23; Sompal Kami 3-30, Dipendra Singh Airee 2-15, Nandan Yadav 2-32)

Nepal: 143-7 (Rohit Kumar Paudel 52, Dipendra Singh Airee 41, Mahamad Asif Sheikh 27; Mohammad Wasim Jr 2-28, Faisal Akram 2-29)

Player of the match –Irfan Khan (Pakistan Shaheens)