Pak Senate Advisor Rida Qazi explores joint migration framework with UN, IOM delegation

ISLAMABAD — Advisor to the Chairman Senate on Special Initiatives Rida Qazi interacted with representatives from United Nations and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Friday to explore enhanced cooperation on migration governance.

The delegation included IOM Chief of Mission Ms. Mio Sato, Senior Program Manager Darijus Pamparas, Program Support Coordinator Ms. Laetita Vaval, and National Communications Officer Mr. Adresh Laghari.

The meeting focused on the significance of migration diplomacy and discussed creating a joint framework to tackle migration challenges through institutional collaboration.

Welcoming the delegation, Ms. Qazi said the recently established Special Initiatives Wing is a key step toward realizing Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani’s vision of a people-centric Parliament. She stressed that the initiative aims to align international partnerships with national and regional priorities while ensuring parliamentary actions reflect citizens’ aspirations.

Discussing Parliament’s role in migration governance, she emphasized that it should go beyond oversight and legislation to actively shape policies addressing emerging mobility challenges. She further underlined the role of Standing Committees in integrating migration into development planning, advancing Sustainable Development Goals, and strengthening accountability.