Pak Pm Shehbaz Sharif Heads To Us In September To Attend Unga Session

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to undertake an official visit to the United States next month, with possible meeting scheduled with US President Donald Trump.

During his trip, the premier will participate in United Nations General Assembly in New York. Before flying to US, Sharif will first travel to the UK. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will accompany him and is also expected to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway in Pakistan for Marco Rubio’s visit to the country, which is expected in October.

Pakistan witnessed improvement in ties with United States and Donald Trump recently announced 19pc tariff on Pakistani exports, 10% lower than the initially proposed rate.

Ministry of Finance has expressed optimism that the reduced tariff will open new opportunities for Pakistan in the U.S. market, particularly benefiting the textile sector, a cornerstone of the country’s export industry.

For Sharif’s visit to US, and his engagements, Foreign Office, PM Office or relevant authoties are yet to share more details on it.