KARACHI :Shaban moon has not been sighted in the country, the Central Ruiet-e-Hilal Committee announced here on Monday. The announcement was made by Chairman, Ruiet-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneebur Rehman after chairing a meeting of the moon sighting committee.The first of Shaban will fall on April 18.The meeting was also attended by the members of the committee.

Orignally published by APP