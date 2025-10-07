Islamabad, Pakistan weather update; more rain with strong winds likely today

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast more rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms in various parts of the country.

The Met Office said that most regions of the country are likely to remain dry; however, rain with gusty winds and thunder is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas.

In Islamabad, the weather is expected to remain dry and partly cloudy. Light rain is likely at scattered locations in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, and Wazirabad.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected along the coastal areas of Balochistan, while hot and dry weather is likely to prevail across most districts of Sindh.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain is forecast in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, and Battagram. Gilgit-Baltistan may experience rain with thunderstorms and snowfall over the mountains, while Azad Kashmir is also likely to receive rain with thunder.

During the past 24 hours, several areas of Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan received rain with strong winds and thunderstorms, while a few places experienced heavy rainfall. The rest of the country remained hot and dry.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert for rising water levels in rivers due to ongoing rains. According to PDMA, the inflow of water in River Jhelum at Mangla upstream is expected to increase, which could lead to a moderate-level flood within the next 24 hours.