Seven Pak Army troops martyred; 10 TTP terrorists eliminated in Lower Dir clashes

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s security forces carried out precise intelligence-driven operation in Lal Qilla Maidan, Lower Dir District, targeting ruthless militants linked to the India-backed terror group, Fitna al Khawarij.

During operation, forces engaged these violent extremists, eliminating ten militants who had been threatening innocent lives and spreading chaos in the region.

During this operation, seven soldiers Naik Abdul Jalil (39, North Waziristan), Naik Gul Jan (38, Lakki Marwat), Lance Naik Azmat Ullah (28, Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Abdul Malik (28, Khyber), Sepoy Muhammad Amjad (27, Malakand), Sepoy Muhammad Dawood (23, Swabi), and Sepoy Fazal Qayum (21, Dera Ismail Khan) sacrificed their lives while heroically defending civilians taken hostage by these merciless terrorists.

Their courage and selflessness exemplify the highest ideals of service and patriotism. Intelligence confirms the involvement of Afghan nationals in these attacks. Pakistan expects the interim Afghan authorities to act decisively and deny their soil to terrorist networks plotting attacks against Pakistan.

Security forces continue thorough operations in the area to eliminate any remaining militants. The sacrifice of our soldiers strengthens Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate these cowardly, externally-supported terrorists and ensure the safety of its people.