Chengdu hosts evening of cultural diplomacy for President Zardari

CHENGDU – President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari was honored with a dinner hosted by the Communist Party of China during his official visit to the country. The event was organized by Wang Xiaohui, Secretary of the Communist Party of China in Sichuan.

President Zardari attended dinner alongside First Lady Asifa Bhutto and Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The Pakistani delegation expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Chinese hosts.

Speaking at the event, President Zardari highlighted the historic bond between his family and China, which spans four generations. In a gesture of mutual respect, Wang Xiaohui acknowledged Pakistan’s support during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake.

Adding a cultural touch to the evening, the iconic Pakistani song Dil Dil Pakistan was performed on the violin, earning appreciation from the attendees. Both sides reiterated their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-China friendship and bilateral cooperation.