Gruesome terrorist attack on FC Line Bannu

KHAWARIJ’S attacks on security forces, disappearance of government personnel and displaying weapons on peripheral zones of Bannu, Lakki and DI Khan have become a common practice.

One such attack was in December 2022 by hostages in the Counter Terrorism Department in Bannu Cantonment, which was made a futile attempt by the Army’s Special Services Group. Another attack was on July 15, 2024, on Bannu Cantonment wherein the security forces sent ten terrorists hailing from Hafiz Gul Bahadur’s Group to hell. Brigade 116 of Bannu and other security installations are highly targeted places in District Bannu. The change in the security paradigm in Southern KP has significantly contributed to restoring peace and winning the minds and hearts of the common man.

Worth mentioning is the change of command in Bannu Police and the posting of Sajjad Khan as Regional Police Officer and Capt (R) Saleem Abbas Kulachi as DPO Bannu, who launched a comprehensive security strategy on both kinetic and non-kinetic fronts. On one side, both officers are fighting on the front shoulder-to-shoulder with their soldiers against terrorists, drug peddlers and criminals; on the other side, they also threw away the traditional bureaucratic cloak and launched an ‘Open Door Policy’ to address genuine grievances instantly. In addition, they also initiated efforts to intermingle with common people and youth to demonstrate their ownership of the people. This immensely won the hearts and minds of the general masses by restoring their confidence.

In addition, the Commander 116 Brigade, Brig Naveed Ahmad, also contributed to restoring the confidence of the general masses by visiting various places like schools, colleges, universities and markets and exchanging views on the prevailing security environment. The people of Bannu also reflected their trust in their security forces. The commands of both forces successfully turned the nefarious agenda of seditious anti-Pakistan and anti-security forces propaganda into ashes; they also buried the seditious campaign under the banners of ‘Aman Pasoon’ and ‘Olasi Pasoon’ by injecting a sense of patriotism among their people.

The people of Pakistan and their security forces and agencies have been faced with unabated terrorist attacks in various manifestations and in different corners of the country for more than two decades. Their strong resolve against seditious elements within the state and external enemies sponsored by MOSAD, CIA and RAW is ultra-chivalrous. A generation in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has breathed in a security environment. The terrorists acquired modern warfare weapons like night-vision guns and drones and changed their war tactics from conventional to technological due to prevailing tight security barriers. Unlike this, police inherited less sophisticated weapons with training to combat ordinary criminals like proclaimed offenders, drug peddlers, kidnappers and street crimes. In addition, in the new wave of terrorism after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the police had to combat two issues: general social crimes and terrorism. However, under the charismatic leadership of Field Marshal General Asim Munir, the security structure has been redesigned. Likewise, KP Police Chief Zulfiqar Ahmad restored the morale of his force and redesigned the security strategy.

The recent September 2, 2025 Khawarij’s attack on Federal Constabulary Line Bannu raises several questions: a) How did these terrorists reach this security center? b) Is it Punjab’s sponsored terrorism in KP? c) Who facilitated these terrorists? d) Was that attack state-sponsored? e) Is it a dollar proxy war? The answers are very much clear and loud after going through the whole development of that episode and that is a big ‘No’. First, the local facilitators were involved in the September 2, 2025 attack on FC Line. Second, three Afghan-origin terrorists were involved in that attack. Third, it was neither an attack on non-Pakhtoon nor infidels, but it was an attack on Pakhtoon security personnel and Muslims. Moreover, the security forces – Police, Army, FC and CTD – incriminatory fought as Pakistanis against those terrorists. The police officers RPO Sajjad Khan, DPO Saleem Kulachi, Ebad Wazir and their team demonstrated extraordinary bravery in the whole incident. Likewise, Brig Naveed Ahmad, Major Adnan Aslam and their team also demonstrated unforgettable gallantry to counter terrorists. However, the martyrdom of Major Adnan Aslam of the Special Services Group answered the above questions to the audience. He embraced martyrdom for protecting the people of Bannu and other security forces personnel. He left behind a spouse, one male child and one six-month-old female child.

This incident also disclosed the irresponsible and indifferent attitude of the local and provincial political leadership towards their security forces, who are busy in politics of confrontation and demonstration. It also manifested that Khawarij have nothing to do with Islam, Pakistan, Pakhtoon, or morality; they are savage trained killers of humanity sponsored by RAW and MOSAD (sister spy intelligence agencies). It also questioned the silence of Pakhtoon nationalist leadership. However, the picture is crystal clear that security forces demonstrated their ownership of the people and now the people must stand with their security forces by shunning propaganda in all its manifestations.

—The writer is Chairman & Security Expert, Department of Political Science, Islamia College Peshawar.

([email protected])