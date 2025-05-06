Seven Pak Army soldiers martyred as Indian-sponsored BLA targets troops in Balochistan

MACH – Seven brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in Mach, Balochistan, after their vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) by terrorists affiliated with the Indian-backed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), ISPR Said.

Pakistan Army has vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice and reiterated its unwavering resolve to eliminate threats to the country’s peace and stability. “The sacrifices of our martyrs will not go in vain,” a military spokesperson stated. “Pakistan’s security forces are determined to defeat the enemies of peace and uphold national sovereignty.”

Earlier in the day, credible intelligence reports exposed an elaborate terror plot orchestrated by India’s intelligence agency, RAW. According to sources, RAW has activated sleeper cells and proxy outfits across Balochistan following the failure of its recent false flag operation in Pahalgam.

The exposed plan reportedly involves coordination between BLA, Fitna al-Khawarij, and elements among illegal Afghan nationals, with directives to execute terrorist attacks in strategic regions including Gwadar, Quetta, and Khuzdar. Security and intelligence agencies are already on high alert and have launched preemptive operations to neutralize the threat.

Law enforcement personnel remain fully mobilized, and intelligence operations are underway to dismantle the networks involved. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

The nation mourns the loss of its heroes and stands united against the forces of terrorism. Funeral prayers for the martyred soldiers will be held with full military honors, as the nation pays tribute to their ultimate sacrifice.