Cm Punjab Green Credit Program Launched

LAHORE – Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb formally inaugurated the Chief Minister Punjab Green Credit Program by depositing a plastic bottle in a recycling machine at a ceremony on Tuesday.

Under the Green Credit Program, citizens will receive incentive credits for engaging in eco-friendly activities, aiming to bring positive behavioral change.

Each e-bike user will earn five carbon credits along with financial support of Rs50,000 to encourage the adoption of environment-friendly transport. The Punjab government plans to distribute 150,000 e-bikes in the next phase, which will reduce pollution and help citizens save on daily commuting costs. In addition, 500 electric buses will be added to Punjab’s transport system starting August 2025.

The program includes 31 sectors eligible for Green Credits, such as the purchase and use of energy-efficient fans, lights, e-bikes, e-rickshaws, rooftop gardening, tree plantation, cycling, and e-charging solutions. Media houses, schools, hospitals, and industrial units are also actively being included to ensure the message reaches every segment of society.

Speaking at the ceremony, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that real change will only come when collective thinking and behavior shift toward environmental responsibility. She highlighted the challenges posed by climate change, government policies, and the initiatives being taken for environmental sustainability. She stated that in the past, climate change was considered an unusual or irrelevant issue, but it has now become a reality directly affecting human life, agriculture, health, and the economy.

She said that CM Maryam Nawaz initiated multi-sectoral efforts to tackle air pollution. Punjab’s first climate change policy was introduced and is now being actively implemented. She said that the government has been enforcing a comprehensive Anti-Smog Plan across various sectors. Additionally, the first multi-sectoral environmental force has been established and is operational 24/7. A dedicated budget of Rs10 billion has been allocated to combat smog, while 42 advanced Air Quality Index (AQI) monitors have been installed across Punjab to continuously track air quality.

Drone surveillance is also being used to detect environmental violations. In the agricultural sector, the government is promoting e-mechanization by providing super seeders to farmers at a 60% subsidy to discourage the burning of crop residues. Under the Green Credit Program, citizens will receive incentive credits for engaging in eco-friendly activities, aiming to bring positive behavioral change. So far, 90 industrial units have been onboarded and are receiving continuous guidance.