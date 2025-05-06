Nawabzadi Aliya Dilawer Khanji appointed Nawab Begum of Junagadh

JUNAGADH – Nawabzadi Mohtarma Aliya Dilawer Khanji has been nominated as the new Nawab Begum of Junagadh. The appointment was made by current head of Riyasat-e-Junagadh, Mohtarma Shah Begum, after thorough consultations with members of the royal family.

This is the first formal appointment to the position since the passing of Nawab Muhammad Jehangir Khanji. The decision, made in the larger interest of the Junagadh cause and the welfare of its four million people in Pakistan, was reached after careful deliberation.

Mohtarma Shah Begum, widow of the former Governor of Sindh Nawab Dilawer Khanji, consulted key members of the royal family, including Nawabzada Alamgir Khanji and Nawabzada Zaheer Khanji, before finalizing the nomination. The appointment has been formally communicated to the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, as well as all provincial governors and chief ministers, with a request to extend their full cooperation.

Prominent figures including Mr. Moen Khan, Naib Deewan of Junagadh, and Aqeel Ahmed Khan, ADC to the Nawab, have publicly supported the nomination.

Public response has been overwhelmingly positive. Intellectuals, political leaders, and media personalities welcomed the decision, expressing confidence in Nawabzadi Aliya’s leadership. Known for her education, competence, and dedication, she is expected to be a strong advocate for the Junagadh cause at national and international platforms, including the United Nations.