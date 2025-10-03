RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Sherani District of Balochistan on October 1, 2025, targeting militants reportedly affiliated with the Indian-sponsored group Fitna al Khwarij, ISPR said.

Pakistani troops engaged hideout after confirming the terrorists’ presence which was followed by fierce gun battle, resulting in killing of seven militants. Security personnel also recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the site.

ISPR said the slain individuals had been involved in several acts of terrorism in the region. A sanitization operation is underway to clear the area of any remaining threats.

The military reaffirmed that Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism in all its forms and vowed to bring those responsible for violence to justice.

Balochistan insurgency has been long backed by India as Modi government provides support to militant organizations such as Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) to destabilise the region and undermine Pakistan’s security.

Incidents like the arrest of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav for espionage in Balochistan are sufficient anough as evidence of India’s direct involvement in fomenting unrest. This externally backed insurgency led to civilian casualties, attacks on infrastructure, and disruptions to major development projects.