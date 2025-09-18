Pakistani forces kill four Indian-sponsored terrorists in Khuzdar

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have eliminated another four Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

ISPR said the operation was conducted on 17 September 2025 on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, “Fitna al Hindustan”.

During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice,” read ISPR statement.

A day earlier, five Indian sponsored terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence based operation in Khuzdar.

According to the ISPR, weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.