‘Accept Gaza Peace Plan or Face Hell’: Trump to Hamas

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump gave final ultimatum to Hamas, demanding Palestinian resistant group to accept sweeping US-backed peace plan by Sunday evening, or face intensified military action like the world has never seen.

The announcement came via Trump’s Truth Social platform on Friday, as international pressure mounts to end the devastating Israel-Gaza conflict, which has left Gaza in ruins and drawn widespread condemnation, including from Pakistan, a longtime supporter of the Palestinian cause.

The 20-point framework unveiled by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on September 29, calls for an immediate halt to hostilities, the release of Israeli hostages, and a massive reconstruction of Gaza’s shattered infrastructure.

Under the plan, Hamas must release 20 living Israeli hostages, along with the remains of those presumed dead, within 72 hours, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners currently held in Israeli jails. Trump called it “a great plan for ALL” while ominously warning that peace would come “one way or another.”

Trump labeled Hamas a “ruthless and violent threat” and stressed that this is their “LAST CHANCE” before the 6 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time deadline on Sunday. He urged all innocent Palestinians to evacuate danger zones in Gaza, assuring aid and support would be ready, while warning that failure to comply could trigger unprecedented Israeli military operations with full U.S. backing.

The ultimatum has sent shockwaves through international diplomatic channels. Arab and Turkish mediators are reportedly pressuring Hamas to accept the offer, but optimism remains low. A senior Hamas official suggested the group may reject the plan, arguing it fails to secure long-term Palestinian sovereignty or address contentious issues such as West Bank settlements. Critics also claim the proposal heavily favors Israel, focusing on Gaza’s redevelopment while sidelining calls for an independent Palestinian state.

Pakistan on Trump’s Peace Plan

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stated that Pakistan continues to follow Quaid-e-Azam Jinnah’s vision on Palestine, rejecting claims that Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan represents Pakistan’s position. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had expressed support for the plan as a step toward regional stability and growth.

He emphasized that peace in Gaza requires concrete actions and highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital.

He revealed that Muslim leaders held talks with Trump, but the US plan differed from a joint proposal by eight Muslim countries calling for aid to Gaza, Israeli withdrawal, and the return of displaced Palestinians. Dar also reported that many Gaza-bound flotilla boats were intercepted, with passengers detained, and Pakistan is seeking their safe return.