‘Protests are your right but Chaos harms economy’; DG ISPR tells Kashmiris amid strikes

MUZAFFARABAD – Azad Kashmir witnessed dramatic situation amid a shutter-down and wheel-jam strike, which brought the region to a halt. The strike, called by the Public Action Committee, led to the closure of markets, commercial centers, and transport hubs, leaving streets deserted.

Amid strikes and protests, DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry emphasized that Azad Kashmir’s political system remains operational and underlined the crucial role of taxes in enabling the government to provide public services and pay salaries.

Addressing students and faculty members from various universities in Pallandri, Pak Army spox responded to questions regarding governance, economic stability, and regional development. Responding to ongoing protests and disruptive political activities led by the Public Action Committee, ISPR chief affirmed that key sectors such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure are continuing to make progress despite political unrest.

He acknowledged that public protest is a democratic right but cautioned that creating chaos can adversely affect the economy. Highlighting that over 30pc of Azad Kashmir’s population is employed in government positions, he stressed that tax collection is essential for funding salaries and employee benefits.

He pointed to region’s abundant natural resources and recalled founding vision of Pakistan in relation to Kashmir. He highlighted that a significant number of Pakistan Army officers and soldiers hail from the region, reflecting Kashmir’s contribution to national defense.

Reiterating Pakistan’s long-standing stance on Kashmir, Chaudhry concluded by emphasizing that the future of the region aligns with the enduring slogan: “Kashmir will become Pakistan.”

Hotels and shops that normally open early remained shut, while schools were largely empty despite being officially open. Public frustration has grown over the government’s failure to address the Committee’s 38-point charter of demands, which includes calls to end reserved seats for refugees and revoke special privileges for the elite.

For the second consecutive day, mobile and internet services were suspended, and landline phones were also disconnected, leaving residents isolated from outside communication.