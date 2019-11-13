Setback for BJP as Mumbai placed under direct rule

Mumbai

India’s financial capital plunged into political uncertainty on Tuesday after the president imposed direct rule on Maharashtra state after weeks of deadlock over who would form its government following fiercely fought elections.

India has been battling an economic slowdown and the political stalemate is a setback for Mumbai, which is home to business tycoons, the stockmarket and the glitzy Bollywood film industry.

The move is also a blow for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was expected to remain in control of India’s richest state after winning the most seats at last month’s polls.—AFP