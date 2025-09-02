Six Pak troops martyred, civilians injured in Terror Attack on Bannu Constabulary HQ

BANNU – Six Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom while defending the motherland in a cowardly attack on Bannu Headquarters, ISPR said Tuesday.

Militants from Indian-backed group Fitna al Khwarij targeted the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Bannu District in early hours. The attackers attempted to breach facility’s perimeter but were swiftly repelled by vigilant security forces.

The militants rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into perimeter wall, causing partial collapse and damaging nearby civilian infrastructure, causing injuries among civilians.

Security forces engaged attackers with precision, eliminating all five militants involved in the attack. Tragically, six soldiers from the Federal Constabulary and Pakistan Army were martyred while defending the headquarters.

Operations to secure the area are ongoing. Authorities have vowed to bring those responsible to justice. Pakistan’s security forces, in coordination with the nation, reaffirm their commitment to eradicating terrorism and protecting the country.