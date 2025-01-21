AGL43.16▲ 3.92 (0.10%)AIRLINK201.24▼ -3.21 (-0.02%)BOP9.97▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.89▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9▲ 0.15 (0.02%)DFML50.23▲ 1.11 (0.02%)DGKC106.96▲ 2.27 (0.02%)FCCL35.36▲ 0.53 (0.02%)FFL17.15▼ -0.06 (0.00%)HUBC138.19▲ 0.79 (0.01%)HUMNL14.07▲ 0.25 (0.02%)KEL4.86▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM6.66▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF46.31▲ 2 (0.05%)NBP61.64▼ -0.23 (0.00%)OGDC222.54▲ 0.63 (0.00%)PAEL43.14▲ 0.17 (0.00%)PIBTL8.54▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL188.76▼ -1.84 (-0.01%)PRL43.27▲ 0.23 (0.01%)PTC25.35▲ 0.31 (0.01%)SEARL110.42▲ 4.01 (0.04%)TELE9.12▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL34.77▲ 0.19 (0.01%)TPLP13.68▲ 0.57 (0.04%)TREET23.95▲ 0.57 (0.02%)TRG68.16▲ 0.03 (0.00%)UNITY33.25▲ 0.17 (0.01%)WTL1.87▲ 0 (0.00%)

Senate Committee on Power discusses NTDC restructuring

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

 

The Senate Standing Committee on Power, chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz, on Monday deliberated on a public petition filed by the General Secretary of the All-Pakistan NTDC Engineering Association (APNEA).

The petition addressed the government’s proposed steps to wind up or trifurcate the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) into smaller units. The Secretary of the Ministry of Power briefed the Committee on the NTDC restructuring plan aimed at enhancing efficiency. He explained that NTDC engineers would remain with the National Grid Company to oversee internal operations, while project execution and energy infrastructure development would be managed by a separate government-approved entity.

During the meeting, Senator Mohsin Aziz questioned the benefits of separating WAPDA, noting that tangible improvements for consumers remain elusive. The Secretary of the Ministry of Power acknowledged challenges, including the generation-transmission disconnect, and agreed that transmission is not the sole issue.

Committee members expressed concerns over high electricity costs and recommended a briefing from WAPDA on its future direction.—APP

News desk

Related Posts

  • Business

PARCO MD visits Descon engineering’s head office to celebrate project success

  • Business

PSATF Chairman calls for focus on African market to boost exports

  • Business

Fed. Tax Ombudsman presents annual report to President; highlights performance

  • Business

National highways, motorways backbone of national development, economy: PM

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer