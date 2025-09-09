Senate by-election polling begins at Punjab Assembly  

LAHORE – Polling for the Senate by-election commenced on Tuesday at the Punjab Assembly Hall, overseen by Returning Officer Sharifullah.

The seat had fallen vacant following the disqualification of PTI Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry.

A close contest is expected between Punjab Assembly members Rana Sanaullah and Salma Ejaz, who are vying for the vacant position.

However, the opposition has boycotted the elections and decided to challenge it before the court.

According to the Provincial Election Commissioner’s office, a total of 363 members of the Punjab Assembly are eligible to cast their votes in the by-election.

The polling process, which began in the morning, will continue uninterrupted until 4:00 pm

The officials of the provincial election commission confirmed that all arrangements have been finalized to ensure a smooth and transparent voting process.