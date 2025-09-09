Much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 starts today in UAE  

LAHORE – The much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 cricket tournament has started today in the United Arab Emirates.

Afghanistan and Hong Kong are all set to play opening match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament has officially started with a captains’ press conference and trophy photoshoot at 11:30am at the Dubai International Stadium.

Cricket fans, however, are eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, who will face each other for the first time since the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The match will be played on September 14 at the Dubai Cricket Stadium.

India will launch its campaign on September 10 against the UAE in Dubai while Pakistan will play its opening game against Oman on September 12.

Pakistan’s head coach Mike Hesson expressed optimism ahead of the tournament, saying the team’s first priority is to qualify for the Super Four stage before targeting further success.

He noted that the national team has won 10 out of 14 T20 internationals this year, including a victory against Afghanistan in the Tri-Series final.

Highlighting individual performances, Hesson praised all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz for his recent form, Fakhar Zaman’s improved fitness and batting and the valuable experience in Pakistan’s top order.

He emphasized that no opponent can be taken lightly and the squad must deliver consistent performances throughout the tournament.